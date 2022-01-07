Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Her "Darling" Daughter Hartford's 1st Birthday With a Sweet New Photo

Watch : Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Married

A major milestone.

Stassi Schroeder took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 7 to wish her and husband Beau Clark's daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, a happy first birthday.

Included in a carousel of throwback photos and videos of the former Vanderpump Rules star talking to Hartford was a new snapshot of the little one smiling ear to ear while wearing a cute onesie adorned with ribbons.

"Happy 1st birthday my darling baby Hartford!!!" Stassi captioned the post. "When I was pregnant & imagining what my baby was like, for some reason I would picture this quiet, docile, dark haired brown-eyed little girl inside my belly...Obvs I was way off."

The reality TV alum continued, "She's turned out to be the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby. Beaut's got main character energy for days...and she's given me the best year of my life."