Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Her "Darling" Daughter Hartford's 1st Birthday With a Sweet New Photo

A major milestone.
Stassi Schroeder took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 7 to wish her and husband Beau Clark's daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, a happy first birthday.
Included in a carousel of throwback photos and videos of the former Vanderpump Rules star talking to Hartford was a new snapshot of the little one smiling ear to ear while wearing a cute onesie adorned with ribbons.
"Happy 1st birthday my darling baby Hartford!!!" Stassi captioned the post. "When I was pregnant & imagining what my baby was like, for some reason I would picture this quiet, docile, dark haired brown-eyed little girl inside my belly...Obvs I was way off."
The reality TV alum continued, "She's turned out to be the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby. Beaut's got main character energy for days...and she's given me the best year of my life."
Wrapping up the heartfelt tribute, Stassi added, "I love you, my darling girl."
She and Beau announced they were expecting their first child together in June 2020, shortly after Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules along with Kristen Doute. Bravo's decision came after former castmate Faith Stowers revealed that the pair called the police on her to report a false claim. Stassi and Kristen later apologized.
A few months later, in September, Stassi wed Beau in a small ceremony after their plans for a big wedding in Italy were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, they've been busy raising baby Hartford. See the sweet birthday photo of her below.
