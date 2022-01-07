90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Reveals She Would "Love" to Gift a Fart Jar to This Celeb

This will likely have Keanu Reeves saying, "Whoa," again.
90 Day Fiancé star and influencer Stephanie Matto, who for months has sold her farts in jars, says she would love to send a free sample to the actor.
"OK, so I've actually given this a lot of thought and the one person I would love to give a free fart jar to is Keanu Reeves," the YouTuber told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm just in love with him."
Last month, people caught wind of the current 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star's stinky sales when she posted a TikTok video titled "Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar!"
But the Connecticut-based self-proclaimed "fartrepreneur," who charges a minimum of $500 a jar and claims to have made more than $200,000, was recently rushed to the hospital with what she thought were symptoms of a heart attack. It turned out to be excessive gas caused by her diet of beans, cheese, cabbage soup, protein muffins and shakes and eggs. She said doctors advised her to change her eating habits and take a gas suppressant.
"I think at the end of the day, I always knew that there had to be an end to this," Matto, 31, told E! News. "At the end of the day, I'm an entrepreneur and I'm somebody who always finds new ways to make money. And so like there's other things I can do and I don't have to put myself into a painful situation in order to you know, to make money and survive."
While semi-retired from producing intestinal wind for money, she now sells digital farts jars as non-fungible tokens, a.k.a. NFTs, on FartJarsNFT.com. Customers can buy the assets with cryptocurrency an also redeem them for real fart jars.
"I think the NFT's are really my main focus because I feel like the NFT and crypto space is so male-dominated," Matto shared. "And I kind of liked the whole theme of fart jars and farting and like you know, girls fart too, and I think it speaks a lot about feminism and about girl power and that you know, women can also dominate the NFT and crypto space."
Matto said most of her customers are men between the ages of 25 and 45, adding, "I have noticed that a lot of the orders that are coming in from the United States are coming in from the Midwest."
But she also received her fair share of international orders, explaining, "I have a lot of clients from India, Czech Republic—because I actually have a Czech background—U.K., Canada."
Though we'll have to wait and see if Reeves publicly responds to Matto's freebie offer, he's not the only celeb on her radar. She told E! News, "There is one person who is kind of in the in the public eye who did reach out to me and at expressed interest in buying a fart jar. Unfortunately, unfortunately, I cannot say who because I respect the anonymity of all of my clients."
Matto, who split from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four co-star Erika Owens in 2020, also spoke about how her fart venture has affected her love and family life.
"If anything, I'd say it's improved my dating life," she said. "My family, they don't quite understand what I'm doing. I have family in Czech Republic and I have family here in the States and they are somewhat more traditional. So I've definitely had a lot of phone calls from family members who are calling me up like, 'What the hell is going on?' and kind of like chastising me and making me feel bad about it."
In general, public reaction to her business has been divided. But despite the criticism, Matto has no problem tooting her own...toots.
"I am putting a very nice roof over my head," she said. "I provide for myself, I provide for my family. I plan to give back to charity also with the money that I've earned. So I feel like I'm doing a lot of good with the money."