[SPOILER] Unpacks That Shocking Yellowjackets Murder

Well we're certainly buzzing about this murder.

After Yellowjackets fans spent months trying to de-bunk the seemingly too-convenient affair between Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and too good to be true Adam (Peter Gadiot), the jaw-dropping Jan. 9 episode abruptly left us scratching our heads.

Spoiler: Adam is dead. Yep, cold, hard, dead thanks to Shauna's expertly-honed knife skills. Following the botched blackmail heist, Shauna confronted Adam about his shady past (he didn't go to Pratt!) and why there was glitter in her closet. Turns out, the true thief is Shauna's husband, Jeff (Warren Kole).

So where does that leave Adam, besides six feet under?

"Like everyone, we had a lot of questions about really what was the motivation for Adam," Gadiot exclusively told E! News. "There's a lot of speculation about all of these different potential scenarios, but as far as I can tell, no one has actually guessed what the truth is: he is actually just who he says he was."