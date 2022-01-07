Andrew Garfield Says He Felt Emma Stone's "Spirit" While Filming Spider-Man: No Way Home

Watch : Andrew Garfield Wants to Meet New "Spider-Man" Tom Holland

The werewolf is officially out of the bag.

Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield is finally free to talk about the joy he felt stepping back into Spider-Man's iconic red-and-blue suit and reprising his role as Peter Parker (aka Peter No. 3) alongside fellow Spider-Man alum Tobey Maguire and current Spider-Man Tom Holland.

"I wasn't expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker," the actor said in an interview with Variety. "But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable."

The actor, 38, revealed that he and Tobey filmed alongside Tom for two weeks and believed that they "managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, 'Hi! Bye!'"

Andrew starred in the Amazing Spider-Man series from 2012 to 2014 alongside Emma Stone, who played his character's love interest, Gwen Stacy. Like their characters, the actors also dated in real life until their amicable split in 2015.