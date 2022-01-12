Looking Back on Every Detail of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Dramatic Hawaiian Vows

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham's Wedding: What We Know

It would have made for quite the twist ending.

Because at several moments while planning their dream Hawaiian vows, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his bride Lauren Burnham seriously considered scrapping the whole thing and heading to Vegas instead. "We always talked about just eloping because wedding planning got kind of stressful, to be honest," he confessed to fellow franchise lead Rachel Lindsay on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in December 2019. "It's a lot."

And there were many times in the 12 months following his on-air proposal during his season's 2018 After the Final Rose broadcast when Burnham was more than ready to accept his proposition. "We're like, 'Ugh, why don't we just quit this and go elope in Vegas?'" she revealed. "And we thought seriously about it."

Ultimately what happened in Vegas was shared on Instagram, the pair taking advantage of Luyendyk's September 2019 press obligations and a chance encounter with Montell Jordan to have the songwriter marry them at Sin City's legendary Little White Wedding Chapel with their then 3-month-old daughter Alessi and Luyendyk's parents in attendance. Wrote the retired auto racer, "#thisishowwedoit."