How RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Feels About Ex Tom D'Agostino Getting Engaged on Their Anniversary

Luann de Lesseps is sticking to her "Girl Code."
After learning that ex-husband Tom D'Agostino popped the question to interior designer Danielle Rollins on New Year's Eve—Tom's birthday and his wedding anniversary with Luann—the Real Housewives of New York City star kept her cool.
"I'm happy for him. I'm happy we both moved on," the Countess told Page Six on Jan. 7. "I've moved on from that time in my life and I truly only wish him the best. That's the feeling. It's all good."
Luann and Tom got engaged in February 2016 following a whirlwind romance and rang in 2017 with a wedding on New Year's Eve in Palm Beach, Florida—at the same location where Tom proposed to Danielle last week.
Following rumors of infidelity, Tom and Luann divorced seven months after saying "I do."
"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," Luann wrote on Twitter at the time. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
Tom exclusively shared with E! News at the time that he was "very sad that two people in love are not together" after a fast-tracked wedding.
"The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great reality TV story line," he added. "I wish Luann much happiness and love."
As a source close to the former couple revealed, Tom "wanted to live his bachelor's life too. He's never been married. [Luann] wanted a marriage, he wanted a part-time marriage."
"Thank you for all the wonderful well wishes & heartfelt congratulations celebrating our engagement," Danielle wrote on Instagram. "I still feel like I am still walking on sunshine! My feet haven't hit the ground! It's a wonderful life."
As for Luann's love life, she told Page Six that 2022 will be her year to "focus on possibly finding someone."
"I really want somebody who completes the situation for me and completes the package for me," Luann explained. "I have a great life, I have beautiful children, I have beautiful homes, I have a career. I'm busy."
She continued, "I'm looking for somebody who's like-minded, who I can travel with, who has my back, who I can trust, who's handsome. And somebody who adds to my life and doesn't take away from my life."
The RHOBH O.G. previously dated personal trainer Garth Wakeford in 2020. The Bravolebrity was also married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 until 2009, and shares two children—Victoria, 27, and Noel, 24—with her former spouse.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)