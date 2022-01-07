Bachelor Nation's Lesley Murphy Shares 10-Month-Old Daughter's Battle With COVID-19 After ER Trip

Watch : "Bachelor" Teaser, Carrie's Advice & Drake's Fancy Toilet

Bachelor Nation is sending well-wishes to Lesley Murphy's baby girl Nora after her recent dramatic journey.

On Jan. 6, the reality star shared that she and fiancé Alex Kavanagh had to take their 10-month-old daughter to a Sydney hospital, where the child tested positive for COVID-19.

"Maybe it was only a matter of time," Lesley wrote on Instagram. "We took Nora to the ER last night after a very high fever and inconsolable tears. She tested positive, but she's doing okay. She's one tough baby and is loving all the cuddles right now."

Lesley and Alex welcomed Nora last February. While the couple live in Lesley's home state of Arkansas, they were visiting Alex's family in Australia for the holidays when Nora started developing symptoms.

Sharing that only she was able to accompany her daughter, Lesley revealed she tested negative. And though she said they struggled to find "any antigen tests" for Alex, he also later secured a negative result.

"Will test again in a couple of days to see if I test positive," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "[Fingers crossed] no."