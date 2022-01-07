Bachelor Nation's Lesley Murphy Shares 10-Month-Old Daughter's Battle With COVID-19 After ER Trip

Bachelor Nation is sending well-wishes to Lesley Murphy's baby girl Nora after her recent dramatic journey.
On Jan. 6, the reality star shared that she and fiancé Alex Kavanagh had to take their 10-month-old daughter to a Sydney hospital, where the child tested positive for COVID-19.
"Maybe it was only a matter of time," Lesley wrote on Instagram. "We took Nora to the ER last night after a very high fever and inconsolable tears. She tested positive, but she's doing okay. She's one tough baby and is loving all the cuddles right now."
Lesley and Alex welcomed Nora last February. While the couple live in Lesley's home state of Arkansas, they were visiting Alex's family in Australia for the holidays when Nora started developing symptoms.
Sharing that only she was able to accompany her daughter, Lesley revealed she tested negative. And though she said they struggled to find "any antigen tests" for Alex, he also later secured a negative result.
"Will test again in a couple of days to see if I test positive," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "[Fingers crossed] no."
For now, with everyone back home, Lesley noted they're going to "keep isolating and keep cuddling" until they're "well and able to break free."
"2022, you're a sneaky little devil so far but we'll show you!" she added. "This is the beginning of a beautiful budding relationship YOU'LL SEE (pls be good to us)."
After reading her post, several members of the Bachelor franchise sent along words of support.
"Praying for her and you all, my precious friend," wrote Catherine Giudici, who appeared with Lesley on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor in 2013. "Sending you so much and some extra strength and energy." Added Raven Gates, "Awww feel better, Nora!"
Though Lesley's journey to find love played out across several series in the franchise—she and Dean Unglert also dated after meeting on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018—it was Alex's proposal she accepted in February 2020.
"The loudest, most assured YES of my life and best decision I've ever made," she wrote a year later while looking back on the day. "@drone.pilot, I love you forever and a day."