How Bindi Irwin's New Tattoo Honors Late Dad Steve and Daughter Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin wears her heart on her sleeve, or rather, under it.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the 23-year-old conservationist, zoo operator and daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and mother of 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell revealed a new tattoo on her inner forearm of an alligator beside the words "graceful warrior."

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior.' That's how her name was born," Bindi wrote on Instagram. "This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom."

She continued, "Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. [heart emoji] Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork."

Bindi's husband and Grace's father, Chandler Powell, commented, "Such gorgeous artwork[red heart emoji] You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. Love you so much."