Why Fans Think The Weeknd Is Singing About Angelina Jolie in New Song "Here We Go...Again"

Watch : Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek's Kids Want Their Moms to "Stay Away"

While The Weeknd didn't exactly call out her name, fans have good reason to believe the starboy sang about Angelina Jolie on his brand new album.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the performer sent fans into the weekend with his newly released fifth studio album, Dawn FM. Once the songs officially dropped, it wasn't long before listeners were dissecting every new lyric, including the ones that seem to point at his friendship with the Oscar winner.

On the track "Here We Go...Again," the 31-year-old star sings, "And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."

Though he doesn't identify her by name, Jolie is a movie star that The Weeknd was linked to in 2021, the pair reportedly dining together on two separate occasions. However, neither had addressed the speculation—until now, if we count the singer's not-so-thinly-veiled lyrics.