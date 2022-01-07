This Cult Favorite, Skin-Clearing, Hydrating Face Wash Has 246.2K Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.
Today's Sephora deal is on the Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash, which is an effective, yet gentle cleanser, that's compatible with all skin types. It's a three-in-one product that removes impurities (i.e. makeup), cleanses, and tones the skin. instead of stripping the skin, your skin will always feel balanced and hydrated when you have this in your routine.
In all honesty, this is an essential product. For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper shared, "I've bought this product 3 times already and i'm never going back to anything else. It helped clear my skin and it took me so long to find something that truly helped me!"
Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash
This pest-selling, pH-balanced face wash is actually a lightweight gel. It's formulated with amino-rich soy proteins that melt makeup and tone the skin, leaving it hydrated. If you're concerned about dryness, dullness, or uneven texture, this face wash combats all of that. it helps maintain elasticity, soothes irritated skin, and since the pH is close to the skin's natural level, it provides balance. This an effective cleanser that's formulated with clean ingredients that you can feel good about using.
If you're on the fence about buying the Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash, it has 246.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Check out these reviews from fans of the product.
One called it a "holy grail," adding, "The best cleanser I have ever used! I used to have combination acne prone skin and it worked great on my skin. Since I'm now on accutane, my skin is dry and very sensitive and this cleanser still works great. Cleans well while still keeping my skin hydrated."
Another wrote, "My favorite skin care product ever. I've been a repeat customer for years! Great for all skin types. Gentle and the rose smells very calming."
"I love this cleanser! I have been using it exclusively for the last two years and it is the mildest yet most effective cleanser I have every used," a fan shared.
"I've been using this for 2 years and it's the only cleanser I will use now. I've also gotten my mom hooked on it. I have sensitive dry skin and this is so gentle yet effective," a reviewer shared.
A shopper said, "Very gentle face wash. I can use it everyday, morning & night. No fragment or artificial smell. Gone through bottles of these! Introduced by my cousin with sensitive skin & acne, she swears by this product!"
"I am in love with this face wash. I have rosacea/acne and this is so soothing and lovely. The smell is amazing," a Sephora customer revealed.
Another person raved, "Absolutely LOVE this makeup remover!! I find it really does get everything and I don't even have to scrub my face like I did with other removers. It also doesn't irritate my eyes when I use it for mascara/eye makeup with is a huge plus. I'm on my 4th refill and plan to keep going with it!"
