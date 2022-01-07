The Cutest Ski Styles for Hitting the Slopes or Hanging in the Lodge

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's hard to pinpoint the best part about a trip to the mountains. Some are eager for that first moment when you click into your skis while others are content to cozy up by the fire in the lodge with a good book. Popping champagne and drinking boozy hot chocolate for après (after) ski activities after a long day of skiing or snowboarding can also be the highlight of your trip.
With all of that said, packing for a ski trip is a difficult process. Looking chic while piling on layers to stay warm can seem daunting, and then there's the impossibly boujee outfits for après skiing to think about.
This season, faux fur and sherpa are trending for those luxurious après ski activities. We've also rounded up classic belted jackets, brightly-colored pieces, and puffer coats that you'll see on the slopes, as well as cozy styles for hanging out in the lodge. Scroll below for trending ski looks, including accessories and skincare products that never go out of style during a long day in the elements so you can shred the slopes and mountain fashion!
Everywhere Belt Bag
This it girl-approved Lululemon accessory is called the Everywhere Belt Bag for a reason. You can rock it anywhere, and it's perfect to carry your ski pass, credit card, and vaccination card while you hit the slopes!
Oversized Utility Puffer
Gorgeous gorgeous girls love a good puffer. You can rock this one from skiing to dinner at the lodge!
Roxy Creek High Waist Flare Leg Pants
Can't find flattering ski pants? Look no further than these Roxy flares!
All Prepped Ski Jacket
Stand out on the slopes in this gorgeous coral color. This jacket features a Primaloft insulated design to keep you warm while staying lightweight. It also has an adjustable waistband for a super flattering fit!
Surfanic Cozy carbondri base layer snow leopard leggings in multi
We're obsessed with these leopard-print leggings. Stay warm and trendy by wearing these under your snow pants.
Cable Mockneck Sweater
If cozying up with a cup of cocoa in the lodge is more your vibe, this sweater is perfect for staying warm and trendy while your friends brave the snow!
Faux Fur Vest
This faux fur vest looks super expensive, but it's on sale for just $67.20! It's perfect for any boujee après skiing you'll be participating in.
Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
From the streets to the slopes, this jacket is giving major cool-girl energy. Bonus: it's a favorite among celebs!
90s Sharkbite Cropped Graphic Crew Sweatshirt
Rock this sweatshirt under your jacket and grab one for your ski buddy. Coolest ski club ever!
Thermajane Women's Ultra Soft Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set with Fleece Lined
With over 20,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, this thermal underwear set is a must for staying warm while hitting the slopes!
ASOS 4505 ski belted jacket with faux fur hood
You'll feel super chic as you glide down the mountain in this adorable jacket featuring a faux fur hood and belt for a flattering fit.
Oversized Short Sherpa-Lined Vegan Leather Coat
When we think of après ski fashion, a sherpa-lined jacket like this one definitely comes to mind.
Bunny Slope Printed Puffer
Your friends won't have any trouble finding you in the crowd when you're rocking the unique, bright pattern on this puffer!
Black Contrast Faux Fur Belted Short Jacket
You'll look so chic and put together on the mountains in this jacket from Pretty Little Thing.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40
Don't forget your sunscreen, even in cold weather! Sunlight reflecting off of the snow is even more damaging to the skin. Supergoop's Glowscreen is perfect for skiing and your post-ski drinks. It gives you light coverage while keeping your skin hydrated and glowing in the dry weather.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Summer Fridays' Jet Lag Mask is the rejuvenating, hydrating TLC your skin needs when you're in the mountains where the weather can be especially cold, windy, and dry.
