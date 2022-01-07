Gordon Ramsay Gives His Brutal Thoughts on Daughter's "Pathetic" Boyfriend

This guy might as well be a contestant on Hell's Kitchen, because the feedback from Gordon Ramsay was harsh.
The celebrity chef did not hold back when revealing his true thoughts about his daughter's boyfriend during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
"I'm so naughty sometimes," Gordon said when asked about how he handles his kids' dating lives. "I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other."
Noting that he's "anxious" about that, he confessed that he "did something really bad" recently when daughter Megan, 23, started seeing her ex-boyfriend, Byron, again.
"He was OK to begin with," Gordon said, before describing him as "a bit wet." He added, "You want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic."
Kelly started cracking up over his candor. "Byron is peeing his pants somewhere," the talk show host joked.
Gordon responded, "I'm going to kill that little [bleep]."
He later explained how he ended up crashing their date. The plan started when he asked youngest daughter Tilly, 20, to give him Byron's phone number.
"She gave me it and said, 'Dad don't do anything,' and I said, 'No, just give me. If anything's wrong I need his number on my phone,'" Gordon recalled. "So, I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him."
He said Byron was "shaking" when he answered the call. The MasterChef judge revealed his hazing: "I said, 'Byron, it's me. Not your future father in law, you little [bleep]!'"
Megan ended up cutting her dad off and ending the call. "So rude," he remarked. "I was just in the middle of having a proper chat." It seems his high standards apply to more than just cooking!
He's also dad to twins Holly and Jack, 22, and 2-year-old son Oscar with wife Tana Ramsay, who he married in 1996.
See the hilarious clip above.