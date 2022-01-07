Jillian Michaels Slams "Lies" That She "Spits on People in Restaurants"

Watch : Jillian Michaels Gets Love Advice From Maria Menounos

Jillian Michaels is setting the record straight.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, the former Biggest Loser coach took to social media to address "complete lies about me that I spit on people in restaurants." Earlier in the day, Page Six published the allegation, which included quotes fitness trainer Jackie Warner had made about her alleged ex on a recent episode of the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast.

In a two-minute clip shared to her Instagram, Michaels refuted the claim and slammed the outlet, saying, "I can't believe I'm actually making this video right now considering everything going on in the world that is actually worthy of people's attention."

The Just Jillian alum went on to accuse the publication of not reaching out to her for a response. "You lie, though, that you reached out to my people for comment, which is completely untrue because the comment would've been that your article is untrue," she continued. "And I'm pretty sure if I had spit on many people in restaurants, or even one person for that matter, it would've already made your paper."