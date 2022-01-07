RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: See Lizzo Surprise the Queens With a Pep Talk and a Twerk

Watch : Lizzo & BTS Are "Besties" Thanks to Harry Styles

These queens must be feeling good as hell.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the season 14 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race, special guest judge Lizzo stops by the Werk Room to give the contestants a pep talk. And, unsurprisingly, she is met with a very warm welcome.

"Are my queens in the house," the "Truth Hurts" artist declares as contestants begin jumping for joy. "Hi, y'all, it's me, Lizzo."

Hilariously, one queen shouts in response, "I know, bitch."

While some queens can't contain their happiness, others are shocked by her presence, especially since they're in the middle of getting ready. Willow Pill even laments to the RuPaul's Drag Race camera, "I can't believe Lizzo is in front of my face—and I look so half baked."

Dressed in a fabulous silver sequined mini-dress, Lizzo informs the queens that she's gone "rogue" and only has a few minutes to visit with them.