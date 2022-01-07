RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: See Lizzo Surprise the Queens With a Pep Talk and a Twerk

These queens must be feeling good as hell.
In this exclusive sneak peek from the season 14 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race, special guest judge Lizzo stops by the Werk Room to give the contestants a pep talk. And, unsurprisingly, she is met with a very warm welcome.
"Are my queens in the house," the "Truth Hurts" artist declares as contestants begin jumping for joy. "Hi, y'all, it's me, Lizzo."
Hilariously, one queen shouts in response, "I know, bitch."
While some queens can't contain their happiness, others are shocked by her presence, especially since they're in the middle of getting ready. Willow Pill even laments to the RuPaul's Drag Race camera, "I can't believe Lizzo is in front of my face—and I look so half baked."
Dressed in a fabulous silver sequined mini-dress, Lizzo informs the queens that she's gone "rogue" and only has a few minutes to visit with them.
But she makes the most out of her time, as she tells the contestants, "Congratulations, first of all. Welcome to RuPaul's Drag Race. Your life is about to change forever."
As she continues, Lizzo encourages the competitors to "embrace" their new fame, adding, "Soak it up. Be a motherf--king star. Oop, I mean a mothertucking star, and show these bitches who's boss."
Further hyping up the group, Lizzo asks, "Now who gonna win?"
Though the whole gang raise their hands, Lizzo is underwhelmed by their response and demands, "One more time. When I say, 'Who gonna win,' I need you to say, 'Motherf--king me.'"
This time around, the queens declare their answers with confidence. "Ok, bitch, I believe you," she comments. "I felt that in my Shonda Rhimes right down here."
Before departing the Werk Room, Lizzo shows off her silvery ensemble with a couple twerks—and we couldn't be more grateful.
Watch the hilarious sneak peek for yourself above and, don't forget, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premieres tonight, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on VH1.