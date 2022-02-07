Stormi, Baby! You’re a Big Sister: All the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner’s Firstborn

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Stormi Webster is officially a big sister!

On Feb. 2, Kylie Jenner, 24, and rapper Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their second child together. But no one was looking forward to meeting the newest addition to the Jenner-Webster family more than older sister Stormi Webster.

In fact, a source close to Kylie told E! News that the adorable 4-year-old was "fully aware" of her mom's pregnancy and "so excited" to get to know the family's newest bundle of joy.

"She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," the source said in August 2021. "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Mere months after Stormi's birth in February 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics founder began to share her desire to have another child, in particular another daughter.

"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said in October 2018.