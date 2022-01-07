21 Ways To Wear The Velvet Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Celebs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There is just something so luxurious about velvet. Whether you go all out with a full-on velvet ensemble or if you go for a velvet accent with your shoes, bag, or another accessory, it's easy to incorporate velvet into your wardrobe. Just take a cue from some of your favorite celebs.
Kim Kardashian has been wearing a ton of velvet recently, usually opting for the catsuits or a blazer with matching trousers. Hailey Bieber opted for a catsuit recently as well. Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, Rachel Lindsay, and Kyle Richards, recently rocked velvet blazers too. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman accessorized with velvet hair ribbons. Rihanna wore a blue, velvet shirt.
Ariana Grande wore black, velvet platform heels for a taping of The Voice. Kyle Richards got the velvet shoe memo too, wearing a green pair of loafers. And if you want to really glam it up, go all out with a velvet dress like Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Julianne Hough, Lady Gaga, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young, and Jessica Alba have. If you're loving the velvet looks and you want to incorporate it into your own wardrobe, check out some of our favorite pieces below.
10 Pack Headbands for Women
You really can't beat this deal on ten headbands. You can add a sophisticated touch to any outfit with one of these knotted headbands. They take any ensemble up a notch.
Abercrombie Stretch Velvet Puff Sleeve Squareneck Top
This navy top is giving some more wearable Bridgerton vibes with its smocking and on-trend buff sleeves. You can go casual and pair this with jeans or you can easily dress this up with a nice skirt or some leather pants.
Free People 100 Ways Convertible Velvet Bodysuit
You really get a lot for your buck with this bodysuit because, as the name suggests, you can wear it 100 different ways. The velvet version is available in three different colors.
LovyoCoCo Women Evening Bag Clutch
Bring this clutch during your next girls night out or use it for your essentials at a wedding or another special event. It's a classic piece that you will get so much wear out of. It also comes in red.
Marc New York Performance Women's Super Puffer Jacket
Bundle up in style with a velvet puffer jacket. You can never go wrong with black, but this one also comes in navy, plum, and burgundy.
Abercrombie Ruched Velvet Mini Dress
This slim-fitting, black mini is elevated with the velvet fabric and all-over ruching detail. The cut-out under the bust is very It Girl too. This dress is available in standard, petite, and long lengths.
Lurrose Hair Bow Clips Large Bowknot
Add some elegance to your hairstyle with this velvet ribbon. You don't even need to fret about tying a perfect knot or bow because this actually a clip that's easy to secure.
Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants
These Free People velvet flares manage to be both retro and modern at the same time. And, if you want to go bold with your look, these also come in purple, red, orange, green, and yellow.
Los Angeles Apparel Velvet Long Sleeve Unitard
This velvet jumpsuit is very reminiscent of those celeb-worn styles. This blue is gorgeous, but if it's not your vibe there are plenty of other colors to choose from.
ASOS Design Curve Flare Pants in Stretch Velvet in Dark Blue
These indigo stretch pants are the pop of color that your wardrobe needs. These are available in sizes ranging from 12 to 26.
Lulus Just a Little Crush Black Crushed Velvet Halter Bodysuit
This black crushed velvet bodysuit is perfect for a night out. Or you can even wear it is a layering piece under a blazer or a long sweater. It's an extremely versatile piece, and you really can't beat this price.
Spanx Velvet Leggings
These prove that leggings can be cozy and chic at the same time. They are designed with that signature Spanx tummy-shaping Power Waistband and they're made with super soft, velvet fabric. There's no center seam, which means you'll have zero possibility of the highly dreaded camel toe. You can be casual or dressed up in these. There are so many styling possibilities.
These are available in four colors. Warning: you may want them all.
Lululemon Velour Warm Down Crew
You'll feel fancy and luxurious even on a dress-down day in this Lululemon crewneck.
Women's MO-KA Velvet Hooded Anorak Jacket
The MO-KA Velvet Hooded Anorak Jacket is luxurious and practical in the winter months.
Superdown Jenny Square Neck Dress
How beautiful is this lilac color? You will definitely turn heads in this velvet mini dress.
Halemet Women's Winter Fall Classic Style Velvet Baseball Cap
This baseball cap is just what you need on a bad hair day. It's cool, it's chic, it's affordable, it's everything. You can rock this in six different colors.
AFRM Adria Top
This bodysuit is so on-trend. It has a halterneck, a cut-out at the front, and some ruched detailing. If you want to go bold, this also comes in a bright pink.
Pieces Velvet Diamante Detail Quilted Jacket in Black
This black, velvet, quilted jacket is an immediate compliment getter. You need to zoom in on those buttons. They definitely elevate the piece.
Mioke Women's Retro Dressy Ankle Boots
These velvet ankle boots come in green, royal blue, and black. The fabric gives them a dressy vibe and that square heel makes them practical for everyday wear.
