Celebrate Chicago West's 4th Birthday by Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics

Happy birthday, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian's "Chi Chi princess" officially turns four today, Jan. 15. We can't wait to see what celebrations are in store for the not-so-little girl's big day, but in the meantime, we're kicking off the birthday fun by reminiscing on all of Chicago's cutest moments from over the years.

Think lots of selfies with aunts Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, 'fit checks, impromptu photoshoots with her siblings NorthSaint and Psalm, and of course, plenty of snapshots featuring mom Kim and dad Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Chicago may only be four, but as the below pics show, it's clear that she's already growing into her own! These days, you can catch her playing with slime, hanging out with her cousins or making cameos on North's TikTok.

Perhaps the sisters will make a special birthday video?

Regardless, we're sure Chicago will be celebrated all day!

photos
The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Last year, Kim marked the occasion by sharing never-before-seen photos of Chicago playing with her siblings, along with a heartfelt tribute.

"You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!" she wrote on Instagram. "You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy."

In honor of Chicago's fourth birthday, relive all of her cutest moments below.

Instagram
Christmas Treats

Don't be fooled—Chicago had to work for this candy cane! Kim shared an adorable video of the three-year-old trying to convince her that she should be "allowed" to have the treat before the holidays.

Instagram
Girls' Day Out

Kim took Chicago to San Francisco's Asian Art Museum in Dec. 2021.

TikTok
TikTok Twins

ICYMI, North West is a TikTok star! Chicago made a cameo in one video as the sisters rapped along to Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady."

Instagram
Britney's Biggest Fan

Yes, that is a vintage Britney Spears t-shirt that Chicago's rocking!

Instagram
Getting Shady

Kisses from mom! The mother-daughter duo posed for this snapshot in Aug. 2021.

 

Instagram
Mother Stretch My Hands

Chicago took a lesson from her dad's songbook and asked mom Kim about the anatomy of a hand in an adorable video, shared Aug. 19. 

Instagram
Lesson Plan

Kim encouraged Chicago to think about why people have palms. "To squish things!" Chicago exclaimed. 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

The sweet tot had a cuddle session with Kim after she playfully squished Chicago's cheeks. 

Instagram
Cutest Clutch
"Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff," Kim captioned an adorable pic of Chicago carrying a clutch with heart emojis in June 2021.
Instagram
Fashion Forward

Chicago is wearing red cowboy boots and a studded denim jacket in a very chic pic alongside older brother Saint. "I am done," aunt Khloe commented with heart-eye emojis in May 2021.

Instagram
I Scream, You Scream

Saint and Chicago are too cute with matching shouts in a sweet May 2021 pic.

Instagram
Brother-Sister Time

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim captioned an adorable sibling snapshot in May 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Chicago gives a model pout while Kim looks radiant in a sun-filled pic from Psalm's 2nd birthday party in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Matching With Mom

Chicago twins with mom Kim on Spring Break 2021.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kim's Twin Forever

Kim captioned this photo series, "My twin forever"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Cuddles With Chicago

Chicago beams as mom Kim scoops her up into a big hug.

Instagram
Matching Again

Alongside this photo, Kim wrote, "3 out of 4."

Instagram
Playing Around

A perfect afternoon for Chicago? Spending time outside with her L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, of course! 

Instagram
Fashion Show

Some wear bathing suits near the sand. For Chicago, she would prefer a dress from one of her favorite Disney Princesses. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Baby Bro

Chicago West and Psalm West all bundled up in Dec. 2020.

 

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Dream!

Kim wished Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream a happy birthday with this sweet photo and even sweeter caption. "My little baby Dream," the KUWTK star wrote. "You are such a light! You are the best friend my babies could ever ask for! I love you so so much!!!"

Instagram
Chicago & Dream

Cousins make the best of friends.

Instagram
Matching Siblings

"These Two," Kim wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2020, "Are Best Friends For Life."

Instagram
Silly Sisters

North West attempts to teach Chicago an important life skill: how to make a peace sign!

Instagram
Got Your Back

What's better than an impromptu photoshoot with your big sister?

Instagram
"Now, a Serious One..."

The West girls looking gorgeous.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Princess Chi!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Cheesin'

"How did I get so lucky?!?!?!" Kim captioned a number of snapshots of her kiddos in Sept. 2020.

Instagram
Yum!

Chi in August—or as Kim put it, "Every Day Mood."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Smiles

One of the many pics from the photoshoot Kim said her daughters wanted to do while sitting on a random rail.

photos
View More Photos From Chicago West's Cutest Pics

