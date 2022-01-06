Pregnant Kylie Jenner Declares "I Am Woman" While Proudly Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Someone cue up "I Am Woman" for Kylie Jenner.
The reality star is gearing up to expand her family and, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post, celebrating all that she's capable of. On Thursday, Jan. 6, the 24-year-old soon-to-be mom of two took to social media with a photo of herself in a tied button-down and jeans. In the casual ensemble, the star's growing baby bump took center stage, especially as she posed on what appeared to be a photo shoot set while holding her hair up. The post's caption? A fitting "i am woman," music notes emoji included as an apparent reference to the viral TikTok hit by Emmy Meli.
It's been four months since Kylie confirmed the she is expecting again with on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott. In February 2018, she and the rapper welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster, who is almost 3 years old.
While she's been keeping a lower profile on social media since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021, Kylie did take to Instagram with a message ahead of the new year. "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life," she wrote. "I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."
As for how she's doing behind the scenes, a source previously told E! News Kylie has been busy prepping for their second child's arrival.
"She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," a source close to Kylie told E! News last month. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."
The couple's firstborn has also been gearing up for the family's newest addition. "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long," the source said. "She's fully aware and is very excited."
As for dad, "Travis has been by [Kylie's] side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy," the source shared. "They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."