Pregnant Kylie Jenner Declares "I Am Woman" While Proudly Showing Off Her Baby Bump

kyliejenner / Instagram

As for how she's doing behind the scenes, a source previously told E! News Kylie has been busy prepping for their second child's arrival.

"She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," a source close to Kylie told E! News last month. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

The couple's firstborn has also been gearing up for the family's newest addition. "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long," the source said. "She's fully aware and is very excited."

As for dad, "Travis has been by [Kylie's] side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy," the source shared. "They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."