Counting On's Jeremiah Duggar Engaged 3 Months After Revealing Girlfriend

It's time to count down to another wedding.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, Jeremiah Duggar took to Instagram and announced he is engaged to Hannah Wissmann.
"She said YES!!!!" he wrote after getting down on one knee. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"
.
The Counting On star continued, "Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special."
Hannah also confirmed the news with her own Instagram post. In her announcement, the Nebraska resident shared highlights from the proposal, including an evening fireworks show.
"YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!" she wrote. "Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"
Back in October, Jeremiah first introduced followers to his girlfriend. When sharing photos with Hannah, the flight instructor said he's "never been so happy."
"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he wrote. "We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."
During their relationship, the couple celebrated holidays together including Thanksgiving. And although the pair tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight, Jeremiah made it clear that they were "together."
News of Jeremiah's engagement comes after his twin brother Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar tied the knot with Katey Nakatsu in April after one year of courtship. Jeremiah served as his brother's best man.
"My first moments in life were with ya, so it's fitting that my first Instagram post is with you too," he wrote before the wedding. "So blessed to be able to call you bro, and twin bro at that!"