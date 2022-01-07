Book of Boba Fett Stars Reveal What It Takes to Pull Off Those Star Wars Stunts

Watch : "The Book of Boba Fett" Stars Talk Doing 80% of Their Own Stunts

Much like Anakin Skywalker, we too hate sand. So we found ourselves feeling empathic for the stars of Disney+'s new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, as many action sequences took place on a sand-ridden set that served as the desert world Tatooine.

In the first two episodes, Temuera Morrison, who plays the show's titular character, is seen running, fighting and digging through his sandy surroundings. Co-star Ming-Na Wen, who plays mercenary and Boba Fett counselor Fennec Shand, also had her action skills put to the test, as her character is spotted impressively fighting off assassins in episode two.

And, as Morrison and Wen revealed during an exclusive chat with E! News, their action-packed scenes were pulled off thanks to stunt doubles and their own physical abilities.

"I never fear giving credit where credit is due," Wen explained on becoming Fennec. "Both Tem and I are very capable in being physical and being able to do our own stunts, but we have to hand it over to our incredible stunt doubles. Mine is Ming Qiu. She's been with me for over 10 years, and she's my trainer and my friend."