Meet the "Big as Hell" Stars of TLC's 1,000-lb. Best Friends

Watch : "1,000-lb Best Friends" Trailer: Vanessa & Meghan's Journey

Four friends, two reality TV alums and one big new series.

TLC announced on Jan. 6 that new series 1,000-lb. Best Friends will premiere next month on Monday, Feb. 7. Inspired by hit series 1,000-lb. Sisters, Best Friends will follow two sets of besties on their respective weight loss journeys.

"The ratings success of 1,000-lb. Sisters has made one thing clear: Our audience loves personal journeys of makeover featuring authentic, bold and very boisterous personalities," Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said. "This show is about weight loss and leading a healthier lifestyle just as much as it is about a tight-knit group of girlfriends that love to have a good time."

A first look at the trailer gives a glimpse into the rollercoaster relationships at the heart of the series. Fans may already be familiar with BFFs Vannessa and Meghan, who previously starred in series Too Large.

"Me and this girl have been struggling with our weight since junior high," Vannessa explains in the teaser.

Meghan jokes, "We're big as hell."