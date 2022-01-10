Golden Globe Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

In January 2021, amid the backlash, the HFPA voted in favor of a plan for inclusivity and reform. At the Golden Globes a month later, three group members took the stage to address the diversity issue, saying that "like in film and television, Black representation is vital" and that they "must ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table."

Four months later, NBC issued a statement detailing that while "we continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," it couldn't be a quick fix. "Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

On Jan. 4, the HFPA said in a statement to Variety that its 2022 Golden Globes ceremony "will celebrate and honor a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower inclusive filmmakers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions. The HFPA has financially supported important underserved organizations for decades and will continue to invest in the future leaders of our industry."

Here are the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

The Great

WINNER: Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series—Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession