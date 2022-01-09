Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Watch: Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look
New year, new you, so many new celeb hairdos.
Anyone else feel like they are the only person who hasn't made a serious change to their hair yet? We are just one week into 2022 and it is already shaping up to be the most transformative year yet, with several stars revealing new hairstyles this week. Both Lea Michele and Chrissy Teigen decided to test out the bob trend, while Sofia Richie lightened her locks months after returning to her roots. Plus, Billie Eilish shared the secret hair transformation she made months ago that had fans fired up and Demi Lovato debuted their fiercest look yet.
Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...
