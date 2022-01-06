See Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone's Rare Beachside Outing in St. Barts

Watch : "Don't Look Up" Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry & More

You better look up or else you'll miss Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's rare couple moment.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Titanic actor, 47, and Mickey and the Bear actress, 24, were spotted taking a walk on the beach with close friends while on their dreamy New Year's getaway in St. Barts.

The low-key couple, who have been linked together since December 2017, kept their outfits cool and casual as they soaked up the sunshine and warm weather.

Camila looked effortlessly chic in a white maxi dress, necklace, and sunglasses, while Leo opted for an all-gray shirt, shorts, and baseball cap ensemble that he finished off with a navy blue face mask.

They were joined on their excursion by Leo's close pal and fellow actor Lukas Haas, who has worked with Leo on hit films including The Revenant and Inception, as well as the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful.