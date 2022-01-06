See Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone's Rare Beachside Outing in St. Barts

You better look up or else you'll miss Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's rare couple moment.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Titanic actor, 47, and Mickey and the Bear actress, 24, were spotted taking a walk on the beach with close friends while on their dreamy New Year's getaway in St. Barts.
The low-key couple, who have been linked together since December 2017, kept their outfits cool and casual as they soaked up the sunshine and warm weather.
Camila looked effortlessly chic in a white maxi dress, necklace, and sunglasses, while Leo opted for an all-gray shirt, shorts, and baseball cap ensemble that he finished off with a navy blue face mask.
They were joined on their excursion by Leo's close pal and fellow actor Lukas Haas, who has worked with Leo on hit films including The Revenant and Inception, as well as the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful.
Although the pair have been an item for over four years now, Leo and Camila have remained largely private about their relationship, never walking a red carpet event together and keeping their brief public appearances at the U.S. Open or out walking their dog few and far between.
However, in November 2021, a source told E! that the couple has slowly become more open to the idea of a little bit of PDA from time to time as they've settled down together.
"Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they're out," the source said. "They look very happy and relaxed together."
The source continued, "Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys...He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."
In an interview in December 2019, Camila offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with Leo and took a moment to address the 23-year age gap between them.
"There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."