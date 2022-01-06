Here's Why Fans Think Scott Disick Just Asked Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson's BDE

Scott Disick has entered the chat!
After Kim Kardashian posted a sizzling swimsuit selfie to the ‘gram on Jan. 6, the self-proclaimed "Lord Disick" left an eye-brow raising comment that seemingly hinted at the reality star's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
"Damn! Where's the tripod," Scott wrote under the sexy pic of his ex Kourtney Kardashian's younger sister, opted for a skimpy brown bikini as she soaked up the sun. If you're wondering what Scott may have meant by the comment, we're gonna let you head over to the NSFW explanation on Urban Dictionary.
Eagle-eyed fans quickly assumed the Talentless founder was referring to Pete, 28, and his widely-rumored, uh, BDE.
"So this what they're calling Pete," commented one of Kim's followers in response to the comment.
"So his reputation precedes him" wrote another.
It's unclear if Kim's latest photo, which was captioned "Sweet, sweet fantasy baby," was taken recently or was posted as a throwback, but E! News can confirm that the 41-year-old kicked off the new year by jetting off to the Bahamas with the Saturday Night Live comedian.
During their romantic tropical getaway, the two were seen out on a boat ride together on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the KKW Beauty mogul rocking a plunging black bodysuit, matching distressed jeans and dark shades, while Pete sported a letterman jacket, beige hoodie, tan shorts and colorful socks with sandals.
One of 2021's more unexpected couples, the pair started dating late last year, shortly after Kim's hosting debut on SNL in October.
They've since celebrated Pete's 28th birthday together and enjoyed a movie date night alongside Scott last month.
A source recently told E! News that the two are "getting very serious" and that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is "smitten" in her new relationship.
Though the King Of Staten Island actor lives in New York and Kim, who shares four kids with ex Kanye "Ye" West, resides in Southern California, "They are making the distance work," added the source, "and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."