Here's Why Fans Think Scott Disick Just Asked Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson's BDE

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pic Gets RACY Comment From Scott Disick

Scott Disick has entered the chat!

After Kim Kardashian posted a sizzling swimsuit selfie to the ‘gram on Jan. 6, the self-proclaimed "Lord Disick" left an eye-brow raising comment that seemingly hinted at the reality star's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"Damn! Where's the tripod," Scott wrote under the sexy pic of his ex Kourtney Kardashian's younger sister, opted for a skimpy brown bikini as she soaked up the sun. If you're wondering what Scott may have meant by the comment, we're gonna let you head over to the NSFW explanation on Urban Dictionary.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly assumed the Talentless founder was referring to Pete, 28, and his widely-rumored, uh, BDE.

"So this what they're calling Pete," commented one of Kim's followers in response to the comment.

"So his reputation precedes him" wrote another.

It's unclear if Kim's latest photo, which was captioned "Sweet, sweet fantasy baby," was taken recently or was posted as a throwback, but E! News can confirm that the 41-year-old kicked off the new year by jetting off to the Bahamas with the Saturday Night Live comedian.