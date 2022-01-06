Kate Hudson's Most "Embarrassing" Date Story Is Totally Savage

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date," Ryan recalled during a 2016 special with SiriusXM. "[Blake] was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl."



But that pairing didn't last long—as you can guess—since it obvious that the two were simply meant to be.

"It was like the most awkward date for the respective parties," Ryan admitted. "Because we were just like fireworks coming across."