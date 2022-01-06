Why Colt Johnson Thinks His Mom Debbie Might Be Getting Catfished on 90 Day: The Single Life

Is there anything as cringe as talking about your mother sexting?
An exclusive sneak peek at this week's 90 Day: The Single Life, airing tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 7, captures an especially awkward conversation between fan favorite Colt Johnson and his mom Debbie on a drive to meet Debbie's date in San Diego.
"I feel like I've become my mother's father, in a sense," Colt explains in a confessional. "Like she's a teenager and I'm chaperoning her on a date across state lines to meet a guy she's talked to briefly."
The Las Vegas-based 90 Day Fiancé alum added, "But I know a thing or two about talking to someone online and then traveling to meet them, so I feel like I should be there to help her. It's a long drive. It's going to be tough."
While Debbie has her heart set on suitor Bill, whom she has only communicated with online, Colt remains skeptical.
"How many messages have you sent to this guy?" he asks his mother.
She replies, "I've talked to him every couple of days."
Debbie's friend Audrey, who is also accompanying her on the trip, wants to know all the NSFW details. "So Debbie, when you're texting him, is it anything sexual? Any sexual innuendos at all?" Audrey teases, as Colt cringes.
Debbie assures them both that there has been no "sexting" and no exchanging of revealing photos. Or, as Debbie more bluntly puts it, "he's never asked me for a nudie cutie and I've never asked him for a nudie cutie. I do not want a guy sending me a dick pic."
Colt deadpans, "I wish I was dead, I don't know about you guys."
But then Debbie reveals that she has never FaceTimed with Bill before driving hours to meet him IRL.
"This doesn't sound right, Debbie," Audrey even points out. "Did you do a background check on him? We're just curious."
Colt starts to wonder if Debbie is being catfished. "I don't think you know anything about this guy. I feel like you're just like, 'Whatever, I'm going to see some guy I've only talked to on the phone who might be catfishing me, I don't really care, I've got nothing else to do.'"
And Debbie gets defense, saying, "You guys are interrogating me about questions that I have no f—king answer to and you make me feel really stupid."
So is Debbie really getting catfished?!
Watch the clip to find out!
90 Day: The Single Life airs Fridays on discovery+.