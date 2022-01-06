Caitriona Balfe Reveals This Frustration With Outlander Set

Watch : Exclusive: "Outlander" Deleted Scene

Caitriona Balfe wants to be known as more than just an actress.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published Thursday, Jan. 6, the Outlander star said that she's been vocal about her desire to direct an episode of the beloved series, which enters its sixth season in March, but thinks her request is "falling a little on deaf ears."

According to Balfe, she planned to direct an episode in season six, but the pandemic, her pregnancy and her role as the lead actress posed some difficulties. She regrets that it wasn't able to happen, saying that it "would've been the perfect chance for me [to direct] in a very safe space."

"I'm so close with all of our camera crew, and they were always having conversations about what lens they're using and what frame it is and they're really always super helpful in giving me as much information as I want," Balfe reflected. "It's a shame, but out of my hands."