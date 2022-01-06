Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey's Anatomy Incident With Ellen Pompeo

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Talks Being a BOSS and "The Media"

Time heals all wounds on and off set.

Last September, Ellen Pompeo made headlines when she looked back on filming season 12 of Grey's Anatomy, when Denzel Washington had the opportunity to sit in the director's chair.

During one scene, Ellen claimed Denzel "went ham on my ass" when she improvised a line with an unnamed co-star.

In a new interview, Denzel was asked about the incident where he sidestepped the question. "No, no," he told Variety, claiming that he doesn't recall that day. Then, with a slight grin, he added, "But it's all good."

For those who missed the drama, Ellen went on her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast in September and recalled a moment where she yelled an improvised line to another character during an emotional scene.

"I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,'" she recalled yelling at the actor during the scene. "And that wasn't in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do.'"