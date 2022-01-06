Coco Austin Claps Back After Being Called a "Train Wreck"

Watch : Ice-T & Coco's Daughter Teaches Grandma How to Twerk

She may be married to Ice-T, but when it came to a critic, Coco Austin's clapback was fire.

The Law & Order star's longtime other half came under fire from an Instagram user after posting a video of herself cleaning the house and dancing.

"When your 6 year old daughter takes over your TikTok while cleaning up," the 42-year-old star captioned the post on Wednesday, Jan. 5, referring to her and Ice-T's child Chanel, 6. "She is actually good at filming."

"She started doing TikToks on her own page at 4 before TikTok took it down," Coco elaborated. "They were so hysterical ( They took it down because of age restrictions) Also I've always been obsessed with cleaning. I'm kinda a germophobe #cleanfreak #alwayscleaning."

As for the miniature toilet fans could see in the video, Coco explained that one is for their youngster. "She still uses it," Coco wrote, "because she is so petite."