Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Share Matching Photos of Snow Day in Denver

These snowy pics might melt your heart.

Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love is Blind's Giannina Gibelli just subtly confirmed their romance.

While the reality TV couple has yet to share a PDA pic, they have been alluding to their budding relationship by posting photos that appear to be taken at the exact same locations.

That pattern continued on Wednesday, Jan. 5, when both stars shared images of themselves enjoying a recent snow day in Denver, Colo., where Blake currently resides.

The Bachelorette alum's carousel of photos saw him don a tan peacoat, black hoodie, blue jeans and boots as he chilled on his snow-covered patio furniture in his backyard. "Winter is finally here in Denver," he wrote. "Only took till January."

Hours before Blake's post, Giannina shared a very similar view on her Instagram.

Her photo set, simply captioned "the last couple of days," saw her posing in front of a very familiar snowy backyard and patio furniture set as well as snapshots of her playing in the snow, going for ice cream, and visiting an art exhibition in the local Denver area.