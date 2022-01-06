Zendaya Dazzles in Vintage Valentino at Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

When it comes to fashion, Zendaya has literally earned her stripes.
At the Jan. 5 Los Angeles premiere for season two of the HBO Max drama series Euphoria, the Emmy-winning actress and style icon turned heads in a vintage Valentino outfit. The strapless black-and-white striped number from the designer's spring/summer 1992 ready-to-wear collection was first debuted on supermodel Linda Evangelista at Valentino's Paris fashion show in 1991.
And the 25-year-old wasn't the only one to dust off some designer finery. Her co-star and onscreen BFF Hunter Schafer sported an off-the-shoulder, burgundy Prada dress with a nude, collared undershirt, while Sydney Sweeney opted for two-piece Miu Miu gown with floral appliques and Alexa Demi arrived in a sparkling black Balenciaga dress.
Also making appearances at the Euphoria premiere: Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Austin Abrams and Angus Cloud, as well as show creator Sam Levinson.
Ahead of the series' return to HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 9, see photos of Zendaya and the other stars of Euphoria at the season two premiere: