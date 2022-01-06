Proof Kim Kardashian’s Latest Bikini Selfie Is Her Sexiest Yet

One Bahama Mama coming right up.
In case you haven't heard, Kim Kardashian is currently enjoying a little fun in the sun in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson. In fact, on Jan. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen out on a boat ride with the Saturday Night Live comedian.
The following day, on Jan. 6, the mom of four shared a selfie, captioning a photo of her brown bikini with Mariah Carey lyrics, "Sweet, sweet fantasy baby." The magazine included in Kim's photo hails from last April, so although it might be a throwback, her latest pic does come in the midst of her tropical getaway with Pete.
When it comes to her current vacation, the couple's trip is just further proof that things have been smooth sailing ever since the two began dating last November. But, the extent of their romance goes beyond pictures and palm trees, with a source previously telling E! News that things between the pair are "getting very serious."
"He has been hanging out at her house more," the source noted of the SNL star. And as far as how Kim feels? The insider added, "She's smitten, and the relationship is very exciting to her.
And they're not letting a little thing like separate coasts get in the way of their budding romance. Although Pete resides in New York and Kim lives out in California, per the insider, "They are making the distance work," adding that Pete is planning to be in L.A. more often now."
With their recent getaway, it's clear that their native residences aren't the only waters they're having fun navigating. For more of Kim's best bikini snaps, keep scrolling...