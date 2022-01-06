KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Proof Kim Kardashian’s Latest Bikini Selfie Is Her Sexiest Yet

Kim Kardashian is setting Instagram ablaze with her latest swimsuit selfie. See the photo from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum amid her tropical getaway with Pete Davidson.

By Kisha Forde Jan 06, 2022 4:15 PMTags
Kim KardashianVacationGalleriesBikinisCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ALL SMILES in the Bahamas

One Bahama Mama coming right up.
 
In case you haven't heard, Kim Kardashian is currently enjoying a little fun in the sun in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson. In fact, on Jan. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen out on a boat ride with the Saturday Night Live comedian.
 
The following day, on Jan. 6, the mom of four shared a selfie, captioning a photo of her brown bikini with Mariah Carey lyrics, "Sweet, sweet fantasy baby." The magazine included in Kim's photo hails from last April, so although it might be a throwback, her latest pic does come in the midst of her tropical getaway with Pete.

When it comes to her current vacation, the couple's trip is just further proof that things have been smooth sailing ever since the two began dating last November. But, the extent of their romance goes beyond pictures and palm trees, with a source previously telling E! News that things between the pair are "getting very serious."

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA in Palm Springs

"He has been hanging out at her house more," the source noted of the SNL star. And as far as how Kim feels? The insider added, "She's smitten, and the relationship is very exciting to her.

Trending Stories

1

All the Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Bahamas Getaway

2

Is This Ryan Seacrest’s Response to Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Diss?

3

Sweet Valley High Actress Welcomes Baby After Twin Donates Egg

And they're not letting a little thing like separate coasts get in the way of their budding romance. Although Pete resides in New York and Kim lives out in California, per the insider, "They are making the distance work," adding that Pete is planning to be in L.A. more often now."
 
With their recent getaway, it's clear that their native residences aren't the only waters they're having fun navigating. For more of Kim's best bikini snaps, keep scrolling...

Instagram
Beach Bum

Kim showed off her famed behind in a barely-there black thong bikini on Aug. 2. "Resting beach face," the SKIMS founder playfully captioned.

Instagram
Sandy Thoughts

Kim looked down while leaving the beach on Aug. 2. "For the love of god I will never wear a bathing suit next to you," pal and swimwear designer Sara Foster joked. "Maybe a wetsuit." 

Instagram
Throwback Beauty

Kim shared an adorable throwback pic of "Little K circa 2001" on July 27. 

Instagram
Fit Forest

Kim looked fantastic in a lush forest wearing a green bikini while rocking an 818 tequila branded baseball cap to support sister Kendall's alcohol brand. "Supportive Sister," Kim captioned on July 12. 

Instagram
"Kenny" Green

Forget the color Kelly green, Kim went full on "Kenny" with her hat, reading, "Kenny's tequila delivery" for Kendall's 818 company. Kim posed side by side with a bottle of the tequila and Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer.

Instagram
Sun's Out, Buns Out

Kim turned to show off her behind while rolling in the grass on July 12. 

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

She's always ready for her close up! Kim wowed with her tiny waist, gold body chain and large cross in an intimate, statuesque pose on July 12. 

Instagram
Sunshine Smiles

Kim has a large smile while looking up at the sun with a bottle of 818 tequila and a can of Cacti hard seltzer to her right on July 12.

Instagram
Purple Peace Out

Kim grinned as she threw up peace signs in a tiny weenie purple bikini on vacation in Palm Springs on July 9. "Good Morning Palm Springs," Kim captioned with sun and palm tree emojis.

Instagram
High Pony Power

Kim fixed her ponytail while showing off her statuesque figure in a barely-there purple bikini. "When did your mom get those statues on the lawn? Oh that's you!! Damnnnnnn," Kim's bestie Foodgod a.k.a. Jonathan Cheban commented.

Instagram
She Woke Up Like This

In the early hours of the morning on July 9, Kim posed in front of the sunrise in Palm Springs. 

Instagram
Spice It Up

Kim celebrates Taco Tuesday with a guacamole-hued bikini. "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!" the mother of four captioned in June 2021. 

Instagram
Bathing Suit BFFs

"Extended holiday," Kim captioned on IG in April 2021 as she lounged poolside with LaLa Anthony.

Instagram
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Tie Dye Bikini

Kim posed alongside LaLa Anthony in identical barely-there bikinis in April 2021. LaLa opted for a green look where Kim looked stunning in yellow. 

Instagram
Tanning Twins

"SPF," Kim wrote on IG in April 2021 as she and Kylie twin in matching bikinis.

Instagram
Hot Girl Summer...in April

Kim emerges from "The Blue Lagoon" while on a Spring Break vacation in April 2021.

Instagram
Killer Curves

The mother of four looks insanely sexy while flaunting her fit body and killer curves in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim and daughter North West have fun together on their family trip.

Instagram
Camera Shy

"I'm really shy," Kim captioned this cheeky swimsuit snapshot.

Instagram
Envious

We're green with envy after seeing this sizzling pic of Kim in a sea foam bikini.

Instagram
Curves Ahead

Kim rocks a snakeskin-print swimsuit that hugs all her curves.

Instagram
Kisses

"I hope you have a great day," Kim captioned the two pics.

Instagram
"Just Chillin'"

Kim strikes a sexy pose atop a balcony during Stormi Webster's birthday getaway to Turks and Caicos in January 2021. What a view!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Heating Up December

Kim shared with her followers, "Always find your light!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Itty-Bitty Bikini

Kim looked red hot in this itty-bitty bikini from December 2020.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

To celebrate her 40th birthday, Kim flew her family and friends to Bora Bora for a tropical getaway filmed with fun in the sun.

Instagram
Bottoms Up

Kim flashes her famous bum while diving into the ocean in Bora Bora.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Kim rocks a neon green bikini while swimming in the crystal clear waters.

Instagram
Fab Foursome

Kim celebrates her milestone birthday with sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
March 2020

"Yin Yang," Kim captioned this photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner.

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

All the Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Bahamas Getaway

2

Is This Ryan Seacrest’s Response to Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Diss?

3

Sweet Valley High Actress Welcomes Baby After Twin Donates Egg

4

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to First Baby and Shares Photo of Daughter

5

90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Retiring From Fart Jar Business