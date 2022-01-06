Drama Abounds in New Trailer For Paramount+ Reality Show Next Influencer

Watch : 2021 WILDEST Reality TV Moments: "KUWTK," "Real Housewives" & More

Hours of scrolling on TikTok have prepared us for this moment.

The reality show Next Influencer moves to Paramount+ for its third season on Jan. 13, bringing with it a new batch of aspiring social media stars.

But who are these young people looking to become the next Addison Rae or Charli D'Amelio? The cast of 12 up-and-coming content creators—Taylor Olympios, Dawn Morante, Evan Lane, Carrie Berk, Talen Battles, Noah Danenhower, Noor Dabash, Sierra Reed, Kristian Ramey, Soha Khatib, and Bryce McKenzie—have put it all on the line to see if they have what it takes to become the Next Influencer. Like, all of it, with Evan even admitting, "I quit my job. I quit nursing school. So, a bitch better win."

But simply wanting the title isn't enough, as these wannabe internet stars will have to compete in a series of challenges to prove they have what it takes to amass followers. The person who comes out on top will take home a prize package that includes a talent contract with Awesomeness.