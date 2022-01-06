This Radiance-Boosting, Anti-Aging Serum Has 72.6K "Loves" at Sephora & It’s 50% Off Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora is having an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.
Today's Sephora deal is on the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum. which reduces fine lines/wrinkles while smoothing the skin. It even defends against pollution, UV, cold and dry weather; i.e. it's the perfect serum for winter no matter where you live. For 24 hours only, you can get this product for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper shared, "Wow this is a miracle serum in a bottle. My fine lines started disappearing and my face was more hydrated and glowing." Many others called this a "miracle" and a "holy grail" product.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum
This is a lightweight serum that boost radiance, evens out skin texture, diminishes the appearance of fine lines/wrinkles, and provides the moisture you need without feeling greasy. The formula has Vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps neutralize free radicals, visibly brightens, and smooths the skin. This derivative of Vitamin C is gentle on the skin and it won't degrade when exposed to air, heat, or light.
After cleansing, apply this serum and then follow with your usual routine. You can use this at the morning and at night.
If you're on the fence about buying the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum, it has 72.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Check out these reviews from fans of the product.
"I had been dealing with outbreaks on my chin for months now and was trying a variety of things to get my skin get back to its normal state. I don't know why I waited so long to use the serum. As soon as I started using genefique my skin calmed down tremendously. Now I don't get new outbreaks and my scaring is visibly fading away," a fan revealed.
Another shopper said, "I can't go without it. This is a miracle elixir in a glass bottle. Immediately after application, my skin feels instantly smoother and looks even. I'll never stop using it."
A customer explained, "I realized how great it is for my skin. I think the bottle lasted me about 6 months and that whole time I didn't get a single cystic pimple, barely any breakouts at all, and my skin was so glowy and even. But now since i ran out like 3 weeks ago I have two cyclic pimples on my chin…coincidence?? I think not!!!! I'll be going to get more tomorrow if the price is making you second guess it just get it. it's worth it!!"
A Sephora shopper described this is a "holy grail" product, adding, "I have used this for 2 years and recently repurchased the large container- which should tell you everything you need to know at this price. At 60, I have trouble maintaining my moisture barrier and this works like a charm. It has eliminated my breakouts and plays nicely with other products. Holy grail for me."
One shared, "Super gentle on the face! I have sensitive and dry skin but this DID NOT cause breakout or any redness. It may seem a bit pricey but it lasted me a very long time." And it's half off today, so it's definitely worth the price.
Someone called this a "must have serum," elaborating, "I literally have a dozen serums and now only use the Genifique. My skin feels amazing, and glows. Consistency is key! I use morning and night. Absolutely love the stuff!"
Another said, "I started fine lines and dull skin, after I start using it only a week I felt clear difference, my skin look hydrated ,glowing and younger, really wanna stock up more so that I won't run out of product"
"My aunt turned me on to this when I saw how radiant her skin looked and asked what she was using. It's expensive but worth it. Not sure how to explain what it does exactly—but my skin and makeup always look smooth and fantastic whenever I apply this beforehand," a shopper wrote.
