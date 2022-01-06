KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Cameron Diaz Says Her Love With Benji Madden Is "Passionate and Deep" in Anniversary Message

Happy anniversary, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden! The actress and the Good Charlotte member marked seven years of marriage on Jan. 5 and shared sweet messages on Instagram.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's love is the sweetest thing.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Jan. 5, and Benji took to Instagram to reflect on their life together.

"Today 7 years married," the 42-year-old musician wrote. "Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

Cameron then headed to the comments section to send a loving message of her own. "I [love] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY," the 49-year-old actress added. "Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS." 

Benji and Cameron met through his sister-in-law Nicole Richie and brother Joel Madden and began dating in 2014.

"The first thing I saw when I first met my husband, I was like, 'He's hot!'" the Charlie's Angels alum said on a 2016 episode of Andy Cohen's Radio Andy. "Like, because I hadn't met him before. I was like, 'He's hot...Like, how come I didn't know this before?' And we had just never been in the same circle. And then I saw him, like, a year later, I saw him again and was like, 'Wait a second, still hot!'"

As Cameron explained to Cohen, she had known Nicole and Joel for a "couple years" before she was formally introduced to Benji at a barbecue at her house. Joel had asked if he could invite his sibling and fellow Good Charlotte member, and Cameron agreed. The rest, as they say, is history. "And then he walked in the door," she said, "and I was like, ‘You!'"

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Less than a year later, in January 2015, Cameron and Benji tied the knot. In 2020, they announced they'd welcomed their first child together: a daughter named Raddix.

"It's just amazing," she told Jimmy Fallon that year. "It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We're just so happy."

To look back at their love story, scroll on.

AKM-GSI
May 2014: Gym Buddies

The longtime pals are spotted at the gym together amid rumors that the two have quietly begun dating. Meanwhile, he plays coy when asked about them in an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Dave Spencer/Splash News
June 2014: NYC Lovin'

The couple is photographed hand in hand while strolling together in the Big Apple together.

MiamiPIXX/SBMF/FAMEFLYNET
July 2014: Packin' on PDA

These two can't help but flaunt their affection for each other as they take a dip in the ocean in Florida over Fourth of July weekend! During their trip, they visit her family.

CIAO/AKM-GSI
July 2014: Overseas Lovers!

The two take their romance to Italy, where they were spotted all smiles they hiked through a trail. 

AKM-GSI
July 2014: Romantic Getaway

The Sex Tape star and the Good Charlotte rocker continue to showcase their love while vacationing in Positano, Italy. A source tells E! News, "They are openly acknowledging to friends that they see a long future together, and yes, marriage may be a part of that plan. It's being discussed, whether seriously, who knows."

AKM-GSI
July 2014: So In Love!

The couple relishes in a romantic moment in Italy. 

Dean/MRM/NPG.com
July 2014: Spicy Date Night!

Cam and Benji enjoy dinner at a Mexican restaurant with his sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, who was celebrating the premiere of her VH1 reality show.

AKM-GSI
July 2014: L'Amour

The duo enjoys an intimate trip together in France over the summer.  

INFphoto.com
November 2014: Tis the Season...for Romance!

Unafraid to bear the chilly weather, the two step out in NYC all bundled up together!

Xposure/AKM-GSI
December 2014: Engagement Rumors

The couple arrives looking blissfully happy at JFK airport, where Cameron flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring

X17online.com
Jan. 5, 2015: Married!

Surprise! The two tie the knot at the actress' Beverly Hills home.

Facebook, AKM-GSI
January 2015: Honeymoon

The newlyweds honeymoon in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Javiles/WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
January 2015: Hi Newlyweds

The newlyweds are photographed in public for the first time since their wedding, driving to meet up with his brother Joel Madden, wife Nicole Richie, and their two children for lunch.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
January 2015: Kiss!

The two are caught on the Lakers' Kiss Cam during a game.

Fern/Sharpshooter Images
February 2015: Grocery Shopping

The notoriously private couple is spotted leaving a Whole Foods in L.A.

Instagram
March 2015: Wearing His Love

The musician gets a tattoo of his wife's name on his chest.

Instagram
April 2016: Cameron Opens Up

The actress opens up on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show about how she and Benji met.

"The first thing I said when I first met my [would be] husband was, 'He's hot,'" she says. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."

She adds that they formally met when she hosted a dinner party at her house with his brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie. Joel asked if he could invite Benji. Cameron says, "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!" 

Instagram
June 2018: Back to Italy

The two vacation in Italy again.

FIA Pictures
February 2019: Date Night

The two show PDA on a night out in Los Angeles.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
July 2019: Another Date Night

The two are spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

LRR / BACKGRID
August 2019: Cameron Reflects on Marriage

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she tells InStyle about Benji. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Photographer Group / Splash News
January 2020: Oh, Baby!

Cameron and Benji announce on Instagram that they have welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden.

