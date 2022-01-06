Cameron Diaz Says Her Love With Benji Madden Is "Passionate and Deep" in Anniversary Message

Watch : Fans Just Realized Cameron Diaz Is Nicole Richie's Sister-in-Law

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's love is the sweetest thing.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Jan. 5, and Benji took to Instagram to reflect on their life together.

"Today 7 years married," the 42-year-old musician wrote. "Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

Cameron then headed to the comments section to send a loving message of her own. "I [love] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY," the 49-year-old actress added. "Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS."

Benji and Cameron met through his sister-in-law Nicole Richie and brother Joel Madden and began dating in 2014.