Is This Ryan Seacrest’s Response to Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Diss? You Decide

Watch : Andy Cohen "Regrets" Dissing Ryan Seacrest on NYE

Despite a little New Year's Eve shade from Andy Cohen, Ryan Seacrest is still having a ball by celebrating his ratings.



In case you missed it, the Bravo host shook things up during his Dec. 31 CNN broadcast by throwing a little shade towards Seacrest, who serves as the yearly host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC. While on air with co-host Anderson Cooper, Cohen called out Journey's performance on ABC's broadcast. After referring to them as "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," Cohen added, "I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry."



Fast-forward to Jan. 5, where Seacrest, who hasn't publicly commented on the hosting jab, shared a screenshot of an article to his Instagram Stories, detailing the ABC special's "dominant" ratings from that very night. Coincidence? Just maybe. After all, taking the top spot for such a big night is cause for celebration all on its own.