Save 50% During the Epic, Can't Miss Spanx End of Season Sale

Get an additional 30% discount on Spanx sale styles, which means you can shop highly-coveted leggings, jeans, bras, shapewear, bodysuits and more at half price.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 06, 2022 2:56 PMTags
Spanx has become a go-to for shapewear, activewear, loungewear, and more. With sizes ranging from XS to 3X, there are many fashionable options. Celebs including Kourtney KardashianJennifer GarnerReese WitherspoonChrishell StauseNina DobrevKelsea BalleriniBusy Philipps, and Heather Altman have been spotted in Spanx's Booty Boost Legging.

The Spanx faux leather leggings are another wardrobe staple. Just ask LizzoKelly ClarksonKris JennerJennifer HudsonShay MitchellTia MowryDorinda MedleyTamra JudgeJana KramerTyra BanksKelsea BalleriniDonatella VersaceErin AndrewsCynthia Bailey, and Cameran Eubanks.

Spanx is a favorite brand among celebs and the E! News shopping editors. If you want to try out the brand or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, now is the best time to shop because the Spanx End of Season Sale is here through Tuesday, January 11th at 11:59 PM ET. Just use the promo code SALE to get an additional 30% off all sale styles. A sale on sale? This means you can get some of the most-coveted Spanx items at a 50% discount. That's an immediate "add to cart."

There are so many great picks, but just in case you need help narrowing things down, here are a few of our must-have Spanx deals. Get your shop on before these sell out!

Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Velvet Leggings

These prove that leggings can be cozy and chic at the same time. They are designed with that signature Spanx tummy-shaping Power Waistband and they're made with super soft, velvet fabric. There's no center seam, which means you'll have zero possibility of the highly dreaded camel toe. You can be casual or dressed up in these. There are so many styling possibilities.

These are available in four colors. Warning: you may want them all.

$98
$48
Spanx

Spanx Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings

If you're trying to get on your fitness game in 2022, these leggings are a true essential. They're made from a textured, sweat-wicking, breathable fabric with a 4-way stretch that accommodates all of your movements. And, of course, this is Spanx, so the leggings sculpt your body. And, once again, there's zero camel toe possibility since there isn't a center seam.

You can also get these in a plum color.

$88
$43
Spanx

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants

How chic are these? You get the comfort and sculpt of Spanx leggings in a stylish faux suede fabric with a flare leg. These will become your new favorite, no doubt. They also come in chocolate brown.

$148
$73
Spanx

Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit

You can never have too many bodysuits. They are sleek, incredibly flattering, and they pair with everything you own. Wear this with pants, jeans, skirts, shorts... you name it, it works. This bodysuit is made from ultra-soft, smoothing fabric. You can wear it on its own or as a layering piece under a blazer or sweater.

$88
$43
Spanx

Spanx Power Conceal-Her Extended Length Short

This is Spanx, so of course, we had to throw in some shapewear. These sculpting shorts are lightweight and comfy. These are the perfect canvas to wear underneath your favorite outfit. The shorts smooth without feeling constricting. They're also great to prevent the ever-dreaded chub rub, especially if you have to wear a dress for a long day (i.e. brides and bridesmaids, this is an ESSENTIAL). Oh, and let's not forget there are no visible panty lines with these.

$70
$34
Spanx

Spanx The Get Moving Skort

This skort is everything. You can the look of a skirt and the comfort of shorts. This is great on the tennis court, obviously, but you can great creative styling this one for cold weather with a pair of black tights or some leather booties.

For anyone who's athletically inclined, the short has a built-in liner that stays put while you're on the move. It's made from sweat-wicking fabric too. There are even some hidden pockets to store your small essentials like your keys, credit card, and phone.

$72
$35
Spanx

Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans

These pants have an easy-to-wear, pull-on design that shapes your waist and eliminates "muffin top." The pants are made with "no-show Gut Check" technology, which smooths your stomach, firms your rear, and guarantees endless compliments. And, who wouldn't want all that?

$128
$63
Spanx

Spanx Satin Cropped Wide Leg Pant

How luxurious are these Spanx satin pants? They are the most comfortable to lounge in and they are incredibly chic for a night out. Oh, and there's no need to worry about dry cleaning because these are machine washable. What's not to love?

$118
$58
Spanx

Spanx Bra-Dacious Lightly Lined Full Figure Bra

This bra is available in cup sizes from DDD to G. It provides superior support for fuller chests and premium coverage. It even has side-boning for additional support.

$68
$34
Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

These pants are super soft and a staple for your wardrobe since they're highly functional: hello, pockets! They have a pull-on design, a completely smooth front, and tummy-shaping properties. They're available in two colors with petite, regular, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$128
$63
Spanx

Spanx Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

These pants have high-rise coverage and a shaping waistband. They're the perfect match for your t-shirts, sweaters, tank tops, blazers, and everything in between. These are so comfy that you'll end up wearing these around the house. They're available in two colors with petite, regular, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$128
$63
Spanx

Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra

This is part-sports bra and part-swimwear. It's chlorine and saltwater-resistant, which means you can wear this from gym to swim. It provides support for moderately intense workouts and it has dig-free straps and mesh ventilations for increased breathability. It brings a cloud-level comfort to your workout and a 4-way stretch for flexibility. This will be your new go-to for spin class, swimming, power walking, and more.

 

$58
$29
Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Thes soft twill pants are a style you can wear throughout the year. These comfy pants shape your stomach with a completely smooth front. They have functional pockets too. You can rock these in warmer weather with sandals or you can wear them with booties when the temperatures drop. These come in three colors and three lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

 

$128
$63
Spanx

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tank

Stay cool, even when you work up a sweat. The tank is made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that always keeps your comfortable. These tanks are such an essential for anyone who loves to be active or even if you just live in a warm climate.

$58
$28
Spanx

If you want to find out why so many celebs love the Spanx Booty Boost Leggings, here's everything you need to know.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

