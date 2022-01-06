Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Phoebe Dynevor Are the New Faces of Charlotte Tilbury's Latest Launch

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Attention, beauty lovers! Charlotte Tilbury just launched a brand new foundation, and it's guaranteed to be as iconic as the celebs starring in the campaign.

It was recently announced that model Jourdan Dunn, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and supermodel Kate Moss were going to be the celeb faces for Charlotte's new Beautiful Skin Foundation. Starting today, you can check out their gorgeous campaign and shop the new foundation at CharlotteTilbury.com.

"As a makeup artist to the stars, I have been using this incredible, innovative skin improving foundation formula in secret all year – from film premieres to The Fashion Awards – on some of the world's most famous supermodels and actresses who have fallen in love with its natural, glowing finish!" Charlotte said in a press release. "With 30 shades that blend and stretch effortlessly, it immediately syncs with your skin and perfects the complexion! Beautiful Skin Foundation gives everyone their best, most beautiful looking skin every day!"

In addition to this, the brand also introduced a new expert Foundation Finder that uses intelligent beauty AI and light technology to give you the perfect foundation match in just 60 seconds. It's super easy to use. You only have to answer a few basic questions and take a photo, and the foundation founder will work its magic. The game changing algorithm even takes into account how the foundation will build, blend and oxidize. So there's a good chance you really will find the right match for you.

To learn more about Charlotte's brand new foundation and to get one for yourself check out the below.