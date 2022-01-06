See All the Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Heating Up the Bahamas

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ALL SMILES in the Bahamas

It's smooth sailing for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum and the comedian were seen out on a boat ride together during their vacation to the Bahamas.

For their adventure out into the open waters, Kim wore a plunging black bodysuit with matching distressed jeans. She accessorized her sultry look with a fur-covered purse and dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Pete was spotted in a letterman jacket, beige hoodie and tan shorts. True to his bold fashion sense, the King of Staten Island actor hit the docks in colorful graphic socks paired with sandals.

Things between the couple, who started dating late last year shortly after Kim's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, have been heating up—and we're not talking about the Caribbean weather. A source recently told E! News that the two are "getting very serious."

"He has been hanging out at her house more," the insider shared. "She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her."