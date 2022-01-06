KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See All the Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Heating Up the Bahamas

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just took their romance out into the open waters. Scroll on to see photos from their romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 06, 2022 12:12 AMTags
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ALL SMILES in the Bahamas

It's smooth sailing for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum and the comedian were seen out on a boat ride together during their vacation to the Bahamas.

For their adventure out into the open waters, Kim wore a plunging black bodysuit with matching distressed jeans. She accessorized her sultry look with a fur-covered purse and dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Pete was spotted in a letterman jacket, beige hoodie and tan shorts. True to his bold fashion sense, the King of Staten Island actor hit the docks in colorful graphic socks paired with sandals.

Things between the couple, who started dating late last year shortly after Kim's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, have been heating up—and we're not talking about the Caribbean weather. A source recently told E! News that the two are "getting very serious."

 "He has been hanging out at her house more," the insider shared. "She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA in Palm Springs

And while the pair are still living on separate coasts—with Kim residing in California and Pete living in his native New York—the source noted that they "are making the distance work."

Clearly, that includes making time for romantic getaways! Scroll on to see photos of Kim and Pete in the Bahamas.

BACKGRID
Putting a Smile on Her Face

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took a stroll and set off on a boat ride during their Bahamas vacation. 

BACKGRID
Sunglasses Required

Kim was spotted in a low-cut black top and baggy dark denim pants, while Pete donned a letterman jacket and shorts during the getaway.

BACKGRID
New Look

Pete also showed off his new buzz cut during the sunny outing.

BACKGRID
It's "Serious"

The couple, who started hanging out more after Kim hosted SNL in October, are "getting very serious," a source told E! News on Jan. 5.

BACKGRID
Date on the Docks

"She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her," the insider added.

BACKGRID
Anchors Up

The SNL comedian appeared to carry an iPad or tablet, along with a black Louis Vuitton backpack.

BACKGRID
Ocean Views

The pair took in views of the sea while enjoying a boat ride together.

BACKGRID
The Best Time

Earlier in the day, Kim wrote on Instagram, "the best is yet to be" but it certainly seems she's living her best life abroad.

BACKGRID
All Aboard!

The A-listers were seen laughing during their date.

BACKGRID
Knocking Our Socks Off

Naturally, Pete accessorized with Beavis and Butthead socks, worn with sandals.

