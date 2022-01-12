2022 SAG Award Nominations

See the Complete List
Meet the New Cast Members of Cheer Season 2

Give me an "E!," Netflix's Cheer is back for season two. Meet the new cast members here!

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 12, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: "Cheer" Star Morgan Simianer Talks Finally Living On Her Own

The return of Cheer has us doing cartwheels around the room!

Our favorite cheer team, Navarro, is back on Netflix for season two on Jan. 12, and they're ready to defend their championship title. In the nine-episode season, the team will have to compete against one of its biggest rivals, Trinity Valley Community College.

But not only do we get to see a new rival, we get to meet more members of the Navarro squad. Joining the existing members we all know and love—Lexi Brumback, La'Darius Marshall, Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer—comes Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap and Maddy Bru.

In the new season, directed by Greg Whiteley, "the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates," according to the show's description. 

photos
What the Stars of Netflix's Cheer Are Up to Today

While we wait for the season two premiere of Cheer on Jan. 12, scroll through to meet the newest members on the Navarro Cheer team, as well as the Trinity Valley Community College squad.

gillianrupert_ / Instagram
Gillian Rupert

Instagram: @gillianrupert_

Another promising young talent and member of the rookie class, Gillian has a chance to shine when she makes mat.

cassadeedimples / Instagram
Cassadee Dunlap

Instagram: @cassadeedimples

A former child pageant star, who has appeared on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, she credits that experience for teaching her to smile through the pain.

maddybrum / Instagram
Maddy Brum

Instagram: @maddybrum

Originally from Massachusetts, Maddy recently joined Navarro and is one of the best all around athletes on the team.

Netflix
Coach Vontae Johnson

Instagram: @vontae_johnson

A former football player, Vontae has been the head coach of The Cardinals for three years, and is a former member of the team. He's determined to return TVCC to its former glory (before Monica, TVCC was the premiere cheer college).

Netflix
Angel Rice

Instagram: @qangel_rice

With over 350k followers on Instagram and a Guinness Book of World Records holder for the most double full twists performed in one minute, Angel is a star in the cheer world and her tumbling is unmatched.

Netflix
Jada Wooten

Instagram: @jadawooten_

A strong leader on the team, Jada almost left the sport after a nasty fall, but credits Vontae for coaching her through it.

Netflix
Jeron Hazelwood

Instagram: @prince_jeron

A big personality and star on the team, Jeron tried out for Navarro in 2016, but didn't make the cut.

DeVonte “Dee” Joseph

Instagram: @tumbling_dee

An incredibly talented tumbler who turned down Navarro for TVCC. Though he's unmatched in skill, he "has attitude and performance issues."

