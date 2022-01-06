I Tried Smashbox's New Silkscreen Primers & My Makeup Has Never Looked Better

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You can buy expensive, pro-level makeup products, but your finished look will only be as good as the primer you use.

If you've ever used Smashbox's iconic Photo Finish Foundation Primer, you know this to be true. It smooths skin, blurs imperfections and helps create the perfect canvas for makeup application. The primer has served as the ultimate one size fits all makeup product for years, but today, Smashbox is launching four new silkscreen primers that aim to deliver a more personalized experience for makeup lovers.

Joining the OG Photo Finish Foundation Primer is the Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer, Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer and Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer—all of which are packed with skin-loving ingredients!

Over the past month, I've been testing all four primers, and all I can say is my makeup (and skin) has never looked better. Just kidding, I have a whole lot more to say!