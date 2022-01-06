I Tried Smashbox's New Silkscreen Primers & My Makeup Has Never Looked Better

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can buy expensive, pro-level makeup products, but your finished look will only be as good as the primer you use.
If you've ever used Smashbox's iconic Photo Finish Foundation Primer, you know this to be true. It smooths skin, blurs imperfections and helps create the perfect canvas for makeup application. The primer has served as the ultimate one size fits all makeup product for years, but today, Smashbox is launching four new silkscreen primers that aim to deliver a more personalized experience for makeup lovers.
Joining the OG Photo Finish Foundation Primer is the Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer, Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer and Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer—all of which are packed with skin-loving ingredients!
Over the past month, I've been testing all four primers, and all I can say is my makeup (and skin) has never looked better. Just kidding, I have a whole lot more to say!
While all of the primers smooth skin and deliver key antioxidants to protect skin against environmental aggressors like pollution and blue light, each offers something unique depending on your skin concern or makeup preferences. For example, if you battle redness like I do, the Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer focuses on evening skin tone thanks to ingredients like algae, rose and mushroom.
But if you want to look extra glowy, I'd reach for the Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, which is infused with vitamin C and finely milled pearls to brighten and illuminate skin.
The best part? You can combine the primers to create the perfect formula for your skin because let's face it, our skin's needs change daily! Since these primers are loaded with transformative skin-loving ingredients, you can ditch half your skincare routine, or dare we say, skip your makeup routine entirely!
If you're looking to elevate your beauty routine in 2022, look no further than Smashbox's new primers. To pick the best primer(s) for your skin, scroll below to learn more about each one!
Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer
It's cold AF outside, which makes another layer of hydration even more important. Whether you have seasonal dryness or your skin is naturally on the drier side, I recommend the Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer. It has three (yes, three!) types of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide in addition to the Silkscreen Complex, which is featured in all four primers, to plump skin and provide 72-hour hydration.
Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer
For a boost of radiance, go for the Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer! It has vitamin C, passionfruit, hyaluronic, plus finely milled pearls to make skin look radiant and supple. Definitely a must for achieving the popular dewy skin look!
Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer
Given my skin can't chill, the Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer has become my go-to! With rose, mushroom, algae and hyaluronic acid, the formula works to instantly reduce redness and soothe skin. I love combining it with the Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer!
Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer
The mattifying formula is also a godsend! It has the signature Silkscreen Complex, witch hazel, salicylic acid and zinc to control excess oil production without drying out skin. If you love a matte finish, this one is for you!
