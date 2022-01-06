Hilary Duff Is Officially Hosting This Part of The Bachelor: See the First Look

Watch : Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

Become a guest host on The Bachelor? Hilary Duff says, "Why not?"

The How I Met Your Father actress will join leading man Clayton Echard as he looks for love on his very first group date of the season in next week's episode of The Bachelor, which airs on Monday, Jan. 10.

As part of the group date activity, Hilary will enlist "the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party," according to the episode's synopsis.

However, the party planning comes with its very own dramatic turn "when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids," causing the others to have "strong feelings to share" about the experience.

But Hilary won't be the only famous friend coming in to aid Clayton on his quest to find true love. The former football player also enlisted the help of comedian and writer Ziwe, who will accompany him on the episode's second group date and help him spot the red flags of his potential suitors before he gets down on one knee.