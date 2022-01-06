13 Things That Will Help You Feel Sexier & Confident Instantly

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Feeling good about yourself doesn't always come easy. While that's perfectly normal, it can be an issue if you have a big presentation coming up or a date that you're excited about. Fortunately, there are things you can do to feel instantly sexier and more confident. If embracing yourself and seeing yourself in a more positive light is one of your big goals for 2022, we've got all the things you need to help you achieve that.
For instance, one thing you can do to feel more confident and sexy is to create a daily ritual for yourself. This can include lighting a candle, like Nest's seductive Rose Noir & Oud, putting on an outfit that makes you feel good and saying three things you like about yourself out loud.
Certain fashion pieces and beauty products can also have a way of making you feel instantly sexier. We've rounded up some things that can help you feel more confident. Check those out below.
V28 Bodycon Sweater Dress
Trading in your favorite chunky sweater for a chic sweater dress can instantly make you feel sexy. This ribbed knit midi dress comes in a variety of colors and features a cowl neck design. It has over 3,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, and shoppers love how flattering these are.
Over the Knee Boots
A pair of classic over the knee boots are a wardrobe staple. They're sexy, sleek, and just look good with everything like that cute sweater dress from above. These OTK boots from Amazon come in multiple colors and styles, and they work well for all body types. As one shopper wrote, "Big leg girls are good to go. I have big calves and thick thighs and this boot fit perfectly. The heel is the perfect height for comfort. BUY IT!"
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants
A pair of supportive, high waisted leggings can have a way of making you feel sexy even when you're out running errands. These $25 leggings from Amazon come in multiple colors and lengths, and have over 22,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "Best. Yoga. Pants. Ever. I bought these after seeing my friend wearing a similar pair that had pockets and watch her phone not fall out. But little did I know that heaven would grace my butt when I put these on. Thick, COMFY, supportive material. Stretch for days!"
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Super Skinny Ankle Jeans
Putting it on a good pair of jeans that hug your body in all the right places will instantly make you feel 10 times sexier. Abercrombie and Fitch has an entire line of Curve Love jeans that will do just that.
Body Beautiful Power Mesh Front Shaping Panel Sexy Bodysuit
This sculpting bodysuit was designed to make you look great and feel confident. The material is lightweight, comfortable and flexible. You can choose to get this in black or blush.
Mangopop Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
A simple bodysuit, like this $18 plunging v-neck from Amazon, just has a way of making any outfit you put together look good. These are super versatile, come in many different colors and they also come highly recommended by shoppers on Amazon.
Free People Everyday Scooped Seamless Slip
Free People's top-rated Everyday Scooped Seamless Slip is comfortable, flattering, supportive and highly versatile. Some shoppers even say it can be worn by itself as a dress. You can choose between five colors including chili pepper red, cappuccino brown and black.
Adome Lace Lingerie Bra and Panty Set
Just knowing that you're wearing a cute matching bra and panty set underneath your clothes can put a smile on your face the entire day. Plus, matching underwear just as a way of making you feel put together. This affordable set from Amazon comes in 18 colors and has over 2,500 five-star reviews. According to reviewers, this set is soft, surprisingly comfortable and super sexy.
Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish Exfoliator
There's nothing sexier than soft smooth skin, and this award-winning brown sugar body polish from Fresh can help you achieve that.
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
You can't help but feel extra confident when you're having a good hair day. Color Wow's Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer will help you get thick, healthy, gorgeous, healthy-looking hair.
Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
This award-winning volumizing mascara from Benefit Cosmetics is one of our personal faves. It's lightweight, long-lasting, and really gives your lashes a nice sexy lift. As one Sephora shopper wrote in their review, "I have never seen my lashes curl to a point where I feel like a sexy vixen about to get into some trouble! No wonder why they named it 'Bad Gal!' I couldn't stop looking at my eyes because I didn't think it was possible for me to have lashes like these without falsies!"
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
A little spritz of your favorite perfume can instantly make you feel good. Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium is one of the sexiest scents out there. In fact, it was created to be a "seductive women's perfume" that was inspired the edgy and daring woman. It has notes of black coffee, white flowers and sweet vanilla. You'll instantly feel confident when you spray this on.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red
No doubt, a bold red lip just screams sexy. Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red is the kind of lipstick you wear when you really want to stand out.
