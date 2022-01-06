13 Things That Will Help You Feel Sexier & Confident Instantly

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Feeling good about yourself doesn't always come easy. While that's perfectly normal, it can be an issue if you have a big presentation coming up or a date that you're excited about. Fortunately, there are things you can do to feel instantly sexier and more confident. If embracing yourself and seeing yourself in a more positive light is one of your big goals for 2022, we've got all the things you need to help you achieve that.

For instance, one thing you can do to feel more confident and sexy is to create a daily ritual for yourself. This can include lighting a candle, like Nest's seductive Rose Noir & Oud, putting on an outfit that makes you feel good and saying three things you like about yourself out loud.

Certain fashion pieces and beauty products can also have a way of making you feel instantly sexier. We've rounded up some things that can help you feel more confident. Check those out below.