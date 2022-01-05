See the Bizarre Photos of Pete Davidson and Julia Fox Taken Before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Romances

Watch : Kanye Trying to Make Ex Kim Kardashian Jealous?!

The universe works in mysterious ways. Case in point: This photo shoot featuring Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Kanye "Ye" West's latest flame, Julia Fox.

As news spreads that the couple formerly known as Kimye have moved on amid their ongoing divorce, a 2019 Paper magazine photo shoot featuring their new partners has resurfaced—proving that when it comes down to it, we're all living in a Kardashian-West world.

The peculiar spread, shot by 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman, showed Pete as a tattooed Ken doll opposite of Julia's Barbie persona. In the accompanying profile of the Saturday Night Live star, Tommy noted that she initially "threw out a Ken Doll concept" during a brainstorming session, but Pete "challenged me to go darker, something that leaned into his struggle with depression, which he has been admirably public about."

As for Julia's casting, Tommy said she made for "the perfect outer-borough Barbie to Pete's Ken" after appearing in Uncut Gems, a movie that was produced by the 28-year-old comedian's friend, Sebastian Bear-McClard.